Roseburg Senior Center closed for sewer repair, sale postponed The News-Review Nov 18, 2022 Roseburg Senior Center's Holiday Bazaar and Bake Sale has been postponed due to sewer issues.No meals are expected to be offered to seniors tomorrow.Sewer specialists have responded to the center and are working to fix the problem. The sale, which had been scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, may be postponed to Dec. 10 and 11, according to senior center volunteer Linda Cornett.
