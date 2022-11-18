Roseburg Senior Center's Holiday Bazaar rescheduled The News-Review Nov 18, 2022 Nov 18, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROSEBURG — Roseburg Senior Center's Holiday Bazaar and Bake Sale has been rescheduled to take place the weekend of Dec. 10 and 11.The event, which was originally scheduled to take place this weekend, was postponed Friday due to sewer issues that led to a water outage at the 1614 SE Stephens St. property.According to the center's volunteers, crews were able to temporarily fix the problem as of Saturday. They are expected to return and make a permanent fix next week.The Bazaar's hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sale Roseburg Senior Center Commerce Bazaar Postpone Sewer Specialist Holiday Weekend Outage Problem Week Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers T3 Construction is Hiring! Most Popular Gunman arrested without incident in downtown Roseburg Minivan crashes through windows at 7 Seven Thai Restaurant Death Notices for November 16, 2022 Brandan Todd Blanchfill Wildlife Safari welcomes tiger cubs Special Sections Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Holy Cross 47, Georgetown 10 FBC Glance UCLA 72, S. Dakota St. 65 Illinois St. 20, W. Illinois 13 OT No. 18 Notre Dame 44, Boston College 0
