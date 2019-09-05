The Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded more than $6,000 in youth literacy grants in Oregon on Thursday, including a $1,000 to Start Making A Reader Today in Roseburg.
The foundation supports youth literacy programs within a 20-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center across the 44 states served by Dollar General.
In Oregon these funds are expected to positively impact more than 2,700 students.
Dollar General Literacy Foundation was founded in 1993 in honor of co-founder J.L. Turner, who was functionally illiterate, and has awarded more than $172 million in grants.
