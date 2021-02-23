A Roseburg teenager was cited on suspicion of first-degree disorderly conduct after a social media post appeared to pose threat to his Camas Valley school.
Police reported that the 14-year-old boy had posted a photo of a realistic-looking pellet gun to his Twitter account with an apparent threat of a shooting at the school. During the investigation, police said that they boy did not appear to have access to firearms or accessories, and did not believe the threat to be credible.
The boy was released to his foster mother after receiving a citation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.