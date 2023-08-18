Roseburg to spread recycling, waste prevention awareness at Farmer's Market DREW WINKELMAIER The News-Review Drew Winkelmaier Reporter Author email Aug 18, 2023 Aug 18, 2023 Updated 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROSEBURG — The city of Roseburg is teaming up with Roseburg Disposal Company and Douglas County Solid Waste at the Umpqua Valley Farmer’s Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.The city will be under a black tent at the Farmer’s Market where they will be handing out free information regarding recycling and waste prevention in Roseburg and Douglas County.More information: tinyurl.com/mrxjr9ee. Drew Winkelmaier is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dwinkelmaier@nrtoday.com. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Drew Winkelmaier Reporter Author email Follow Drew Winkelmaier Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Mercy Medical Center is Seeking Medical Technologists Most Popular Tuna fishing: Schools of fish in water off the Oregon Coast Winchester Dam: Attempts to salvage fish, dam Winco Foods on track to open this fall, construction nears completion Embrace the heat: How one man experienced Roseburg's second hottest day in history UCC to offer 12 new degree and certification programs this fall Special Sections Fairs, Festivals & Fun Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Days Creek kicks off school year with Back-to-School Bash Woman pleads guilty to fourth-degree assault, serving work crew Coffenberry Middle School unveils new building Boice appointed, Freeman re-appointed to NACo committees Town hall events coming to Douglas County
