Safety improvements will be made at the intersection of Northwest Stewart Parkway and Northwest Edenbower Boulevard on Wednesday night by the city of Roseburg Public Works Department.
The project will start at 7 p.m. Wednesday and is expected to conclude by 7 a.m. Thursday. Drivers should plan accordingly and expect delays while traveling through this intersection.
Roseburg has contracted with Kunert Electric to install new traffic signal heads, which will increase visibility for drivers. Funding for the project comes from an All Roads Transportation Safety grant from the Oregon Department of Transportation.
