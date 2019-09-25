Smoking will be prohibited on all of the Roseburg Veterans Affairs Medical Center's campuses beginning Tuesday.
The new smoke free policy covers all smoking materials, including cigarettes, cigars, pipes, vape pens, and electronic cigarettes and cigars, and applies to all people on the campus.
According to the press release, the changes were made to further the Roseburg VA's commitment to provide a safe and healthy environment for patients, vendors, volunteers, contractors and employees.
Patrons are strongly encouraged to leave smoking materials at home.
