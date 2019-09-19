The Roseburg Veterans Affairs Medical Center will host a free Veterans Stand Down at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 25 in the Building 16 auditorium at the VA campus, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg.
An opening ceremony will be followed by free veteran services at 9 a.m. Services include clothing, haircuts, flu shots, legal aid, Department of Defense surplus, veteran benefits information, financial and employment information, mental health information, counseling services and dental, vision and hearing exams.
Veterinary services will also be available.
The annual event is designed to provide free services to disadvantaged veterans. Veterans should bring valid identification and proof of veteran status because some services require identification. A VA ID, military ID or DD-214 will serve as proof of veteran status and eligibility for service.
People wishing to volunteer or organizations wishing to provide services can contact Gail Kinsey or Kevin Wagner at 541-440-1000, ext. 40301.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.