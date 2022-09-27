ROSEBURG — A Roseburg woman was booked into the Douglas County Jail after she allegedly stole a firearm from another vehicle Sunday afternoon.
Deanna Lynn Boyer, 39, was charged with first-degree theft of a firearm and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, according to Roseburg police. Boyer was released from jail later Sunday.
Police were called to a home in the 2800 block of Northeast Douglas Avenue to the report of a firearm theft. The alleged victim told police that someone broke into their vehicle at approximately 4 a.m. Sunday and stole a single-shot Ruger .22-caliber rifle.
Surveillance video appeared to show a 1990s model Honda Accord pull up alongside the victim's vehicle, and a female exit the Honda, pull the weapon from the victim's car and leave. Officers later identified Boyer as the potential suspect, and she was taken into custody later Sunday.
The arrest comes just two years after Boyer was sentenced to a year in prison in Douglas County Circuit Court on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle. That sentence was handed down Feb. 19, 2020, and was followed by one year of post-prison supervision.
According to Douglas County Jail booking records, it was Boyer's 15th time behind lodged since 2017.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
