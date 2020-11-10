A Roseburg woman was arrested Monday afternoon after causing a disturbance at The Place, including allegedly urinating behind the bar.
Roseburg police were called to the business in the 800 block of Southeast Cass when a bartender called 911 to complain about Fraley, who was reportedly acting "in an alarming manner."
According to the report from the Roseburg Police Department, Fraley allegedly relieved herself behind the bar and harassed another patron before police arrived.
Fraley allegedly resisted arrest, and later fought with Douglas County Jail deputies while being booked into the facility.
Fraley was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree criminal trespass, third-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest.
