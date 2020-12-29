A Roseburg woman was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants after causing a disturbance at a Roseburg convenience store Monday.
Hope Elaine Shaw, 40, was allegedly causing problems at the Anderson Market on West Harvard Avenue, according to a police report.
Roseburg officers contacted Shaw and learned she had two outstanding warrants for her arrest from Douglas County Circuit Court for failure to appear. Shaw also had failure to appear warrants from Roseburg Municipal Court and the Albany Police Department.
Shaw was booked into the Douglas County Jail on the warrants and also faces two counts of first degree and second degree theft as well as single counts of second-degree burglary, felon in possession of a firearm, tampering with physical evidence and second-degree criminal trespass.
The additional charges stem from an April 30, 2019, arrest where she is alleged to have entered Roseburg High School after school was dismissed and stolen a backpack from a custodial closet. The backpack contained, among other items, a pistol and loaded magazines. Shaw had reportedly left one of the magazines in a booth at Denny's, and was witnessed by a responding Roseburg police officer dropping the pistol and one of the magazines over the side of the Washington Street Bridge into the South Umpqua River.
