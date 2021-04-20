ROSEBURG — Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center received a $25,000 grant from Petco Love for its lifesaving work for animals in Douglas County.
“We are so grateful to have the support of a national nonprofit like Petco Love," said Megan Gram, executive director at Saving Grace. "This grant investment will make it possible for us to continue to improve the lives of animals in our care and find them new loving homes,” Gram said.
Saving Grace is a nonprofit organization providing sheltering for homeless animals, a mobile pet food bank and affordable spay/neuter for animals in Douglas County. Since 2001, Saving Grace has saved the lives of over 40,000 animals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.