Applications are open for high school juniors and seniors for the 2019-2020 United States Senate Youth Program.
All applicants must be nominated by their high school principal or designated school official and active in elected or appointed leadership positions that relate to government, public affairs, education and/or community service.
There will be two delegates from Oregon, who will receive a $10,000 college scholarship and a one-week, all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C. in March 2020. There will be $200 cash awards for two alternates.
The annual scholarship competition is funded by the William Randolph Hearst Foundation and endorsed by the U.S. Senate.
Applications are due to the Oregon Department of Education by Oct. 11. Information: 503-947-5860.
