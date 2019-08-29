The Oregon Department of Education invited high schools to participate in the 2019-20 FAFSA/ORSAA Challenge.
Its goals is to increase the percentage of high school seniors completing financial aid paperwork by 5% in comparison to last year.
Participating high schools receive access to FAFSA/ORSAA completion rates and three key reporting dates in the upcoming school year, free print materials and a monthly newsletter with expert advice.
Regitration is free online at http://oregongoestocollege.org/ccc/fafsa-orsaa. Information: pay@oregongoestocollege.org.
