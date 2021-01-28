A Reedsport woman, reported missing on Sunday, was found dead in the tidewater of the Smith River north of Reedsport on Tuesday.
Margaret Garrison, 70, was reported missing Sunday. Police said that Garrison was last heard from on the afternoon of Jan. 21 when she called a friend on her way home from Lakeside, approximately 12 miles north of Reedsport.
The caller provided a description of the vehicle and the license plate associated with Garrison, which the investigating deputy recognized it to be same vehicle discovered by another deputy during an earlier case on Friday. At approximately 3 p.m. Friday, deputy was notified of a vehicle off of the side of the road near milepost 36 on Lower Smith River Road. The caller reported finding a dog near the vehicle and stated he had taken the dog with him. The vehicle did not appear to have been involved in a traffic crash and the vehicle doors were locked. The deputy conducted a DMV check on the vehicle and learned it was registered to a female in Winchester Bay (not Garrison). The deputy drove to the registered owner's residence and attempted to make contact, but did not receive a response.
Deputies responded to the location on Smith River Road where the vehicle was still located. They searched the immediate area and were unable to locate anyone. It was later discovered the vehicle had been purchased by Garrison, but not been registered in her name at the time of initial report. At the time there were no indications the vehicle was associated with Garrison, nor had she been reported missing.
A search on Monday by Douglas County Search and Rescue found items belonging to Garrison in the area where her vehicle was located but were unsuccessful in finding Garrison.
On Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office's Marine Division began a search for the woman, who had been located by two fishermen in a drift boat approximately 1 mile downstream from where her car was located.
Next of kin has been notified and foul play is not suspected.
