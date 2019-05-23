ROSEBURG
Sen. Wyden to hold town hall on Saturday
Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) is holding a town hall at Roseburg High School in the Rose Theater at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
Community members are encouraged to come and ask questions of Wyden.
“Open-to-all community meetings represent the freedoms we treasure, thanks to the many Americans we honor this Memorial Day weekend for making the ultimate sacrifice,” Wyden said. “And throwing open the doors of government and listening to Oregonians everywhere is essential to finding solutions that work throughout our state.”
Wyden will hold a town hall in Coos County later on Saturday and in Curry and Josephine counties on Sunday and Tuesday.
