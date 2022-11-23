Senior volunteers Tom and Tina Meddler honored SAM TEMPLE The News-Review Sam Temple Author email Nov 23, 2022 Nov 23, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DOUGLAS COUNTY — Tom and Tina Medler were awarded the Douglas County Senior Services Volunteers of the Month for October 2022.Commissioner Tom Kress presented the couple with the award at the Bistro Sixty Senior Dining Site in Sutherlin, which is located inside the Sutherlin Senior Center at 202 East Central in Sutherlin.Tom and Tina Medler have volunteered at Bistro Sixty Sutherlin for 18 years. They have lived in Douglas County for 19 years.When not volunteering at Bistro Sixty, their church, or the Elks Lodge, they’re traveling worldwide visiting children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The couple has been married for 61 years. Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tom Kress Tina Medler Zoology Couple Douglas County Volunteer Grandchild Month Award Lodge Sam Temple Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217. Author email Follow Sam Temple Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular Gunman arrested without incident in downtown Roseburg Mercy employees in payroll limbo after cyberattack against parent company Former Oakers, now assistant coaches, look back at 2012 state championship season Winston weighing pros, cons of proposed RV resort One number from being a billionaire Special Sections Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News RHODE ISLAND 57, ILLINOIS STATE 44 Rhode Island 57, Illinois St. 44 Toledo 82, N. Kentucky 69 TOLEDO 82, NORTHERN KENTUCKY 69 Spain 7, Costa Rica 0
