The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has launched its first “Click It or Ticket” patrol campaign of 2021 along with other agencies throughout Oregon.
The campaign began Monday and will last through Feb. 14.
Through federal grant dollars from the Oregon Department of Transportation, the campaign allows enhanced patrols specifically for the enforcement and education of Oregon’s seatbelt and child restraint system laws. The patrols will be county-wide.
"In addition to proper use of safety belts, deputies will also be on the lookout for violations of Oregon's car seat laws that passed in 2017 which requires children under two years of age ride in a rear-facing safety seat." Sgt. Mark Norris said. "Additionally, a child must continue to ride in a safety seat with a harness or a booster until they are eight years old or reach a height of 4' 9'' and the adult safety belt fits them correctly."
An Oregon law passed in 2017 requires children to ride in a rear-facing safety seat until at least two years of age. Any child over two years of age must continue to ride in a car seat with a harness or in a booster seat until they reach eight years old or the height of 4 feet, 9 inches, or until the adult seat belt fits them correctly.
