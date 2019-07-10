Skyler Harrington was awarded the ATRIO First Responders Endowment scholarship this year through the Umpqua Community College Foundation.
The scholarship was established by ATRIO Healthcare to provide scholarships for students enrolled in fire science, EMT/paramedics or the police academy.
Eligible students must be enrolled at UCC full-time and have a GPA of 3.0 or better.
