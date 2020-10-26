A Roseburg woman was cited for an outstanding warrant after another man was backed over by a vehicle in a Southeast Roseburg park late Saturday afternoon.
The driver, Lonie Scudder, 52, of Roseburg, and his passenger, Michelle Nelson, 36, of Roseburg, were leaving Templin Beach Park when their vehicle backed over Larry Farmer Jr., 48, of Roseburg.
According to a report from Roseburg police, Farmer Jr. had fallen asleep under the rear tires of Scudder's vehicle. As Scudder backed out of his parking spot in his Subaru Outback, the vehicle's back and front tires both went over Farmer Jr.
Scudder transported Farmer Jr. to CHI Mercy Medical Center, were he was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.
During an investigation of the incident, Scudder's passenger, Nelson, was cited and released for a warrant for failing to appear in Roseburg Municipal Court.
