Slight rise in county COVID-19 cases, 1 new death The News-Review Aug 26, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save There has been a slight rise in COVID-19 cases in Douglas County in the past week.An update from the Douglas Public Health Network said there were 159 new cases in the seven-day period ending Wednesday. That is up from 154 cases reported the previous week.DPHN spokesperson Vanessa Becker said the range of people hospitalized related to the virus in the last week has been between 12 to 14.There was one new death related to COVID-19 as well. Becker said that person was not vaccinated.Since the pandemic began in January of 2020, 422 local residents have died related to COVID-19 and 23,583 cases of the virus have been reported.For more local information regarding COVID-19, visit douglaspublichealthnetwork.org. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Janeva Hodgson, Caleb Hodgson and Kiya Speckman Teenager Nate Pritchard starts gunk-busting business Parking headache becomes a migraine in downtown Roseburg Man, 63, reported missing in rural Douglas County 23-year-old dies in motorcycle crash TOP JOBS News Review Carriers T3 Construction ORENCO Special Sections DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Northwest Extremity Specialists and Unity MSK Partner with Dr. Stephen Fekete of the Wilsonville Foot Health Center Glendale beats Milo Adventist in five sets in opener Inflation eases as consumer prices rise 6.3% in July Funding for mental health makes its way to Douglas County This week in Obituaries
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.