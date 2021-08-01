The South Umpqua High School class of ’71 will celebrate its 50th class reunion at several locations on Aug. 6-8.

Organizers have issued an open invitation to anyone from the community that would like to join us the festivities.

The schedule is as follows:

Friday, Aug. 6

No host pizza dinner and drinks — 5 p.m., Pizza Palace, 919 N. Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek.

Saturday, Aug. 7

Private Dinner Banquet — 6-9 p.m., Seven Feathers Casino Resort, 146 Chief Miwaleta Lane, Canyonville. Please note RSVP has closed, but organizers say guests can meet afterwards within the Casino.

Sunday, Aug. 8

Catered Barbecue Picnic — Noon-4 p.m., Millsite Park, 231 Volunteer Way, Myrtle Creek. Food provided by Rolling Thunder. $16.

More information: Sharon DeGroodt Reposa at Sharonreposa@gmail.com or Ginger Caviness at gingerc4488@gmail.com .

Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.

