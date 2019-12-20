South Umpqua
School district goes to trial in September 2020
Carrie Jenkins’ lawsuit against the South Umpqua School District will go to trial in September 2020.
Jenkins sued the district on behalf of her daughter Haley who sustained injuries during a cheerleading practice in 2017. The family is asking for $706,000 to pay for medical expenses and estimated lost earnings.
South Umpqua School District denied the claims made by Jenkins.
The jury trial is expected to last four days, from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2. A pre-trial conference has been scheduled for 2 p.m. Aug. 31, 2020.
