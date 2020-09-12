COOS BAY — Southwestern Oregon Community College is participating in the free National Association for College Admissions Counseling Virtual College Fair from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The fair will have information on career opportunities, short-term job training, earning a degree and information on the different programs the college has to offer.
To register for the free virtual college fair visit the NACAC website and sign up at https://virtualcollegefairs.org/exhibitors/451/upcoming-events.
