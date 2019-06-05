Evergreen Family Medicine will be offering Well Child and adolescent exams along with sports physicals for Douglas County children on Saturday, June 15 from 9 to 5 p.m. They will also offer immunizations at the event, for those who are behind on their immunizations on Saturday, June 15 from 9 to 5 p.m. at Wildlife Safari in Winston.
Services are open to any children under 18 and will be provided at zero cost to the patient.
Organizers ask that you bring insurance information and a parent or guardian consent is required if the child is under the age of 15.
For information call 541-229-3303.
