Star party canceled Aug 9, 2023

WINCHESTER — The star party scheduled for Thursday at Umpqua Community College' Paul Morgan observatory has been canceled.

More information: umpquaastronomers.org, email uastronomers@gmail.com or call 541-673-1081.
