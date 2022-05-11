The State of Oregon continues paying out Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program applications to renters and landlords across the state.

A release from Oregon Housing and Community Services said this is for payment applications submitted through the program, which stopped accepting applications on March 21.

As of Friday, the agency has paid out $340.3 million in emergency rental assistance to 51,780 households.

The state has received the additional $16 million the U.S. Department of the Treasury allocated in March. The funds were reallocated from other states to high-performing states such as Oregon, demonstrating both speed and continuing need.

OERAP staff and customer support vendors have launched a recertification phase in response to feedback from local partners for tenants who may need additional support.

Starting this week, program staff will reach out to current applicants with applications in the system who may not have requested the full 15 months of assistance allowed by the federal government.

Eligible tenants who previously applied and have unpaid rent balances or need a few months of additional assistance to be made whole will be contacted by the program.

(1) comment

OSCMD
OSCMD

I just can’t believe that the state is still dishing out money for rent assistance. I work in the housing industry, and I have seen firsthand people manipulating the system and getting rent assistance for three, four, five, or six months in advance while going out and buying a brand new pick up when you know dang well that payment for that pick up is probably $700 a month. It’s one thing if someone truly needs assistance, the actual “emergent “need has been few and far between from what I have experienced the last 2+ years. I have seen an incredible amount of fraud.

