Stephanie Way Inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi The News-Review Apr 9, 2023 Roseburg native and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University student Stephanie Way was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.Phi Kappa Phi is the nation's oldest and most selective college level, all discipline honor society. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and chapter approval.Way is among approximately 25,000 members initiated each year. According to the press release, only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership.
