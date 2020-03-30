The Stewart Park Drive Bridge will be closed to vehicle and foot traffic on Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., while crews from the Roseburg public works department conduct an inspection.
The bridge is inspected annually, something that is required by the Oregon Department of Transportation. During the inspection, ODOT contractors will check the bridge deck, superstructure and substructure conditions to ensure that they comply with state requirements.
The bridge is located on Stewart Park Drive, and serves the south entrance of the Roseburg VA Health Care System. Northbound traffic to the VA will be rerouted west to NW Stewart Parkway and then into Stewart Park via West Stewart Park Drive. Southbound traffic will be detoured through Stewart Park to NW Stewart Parkway. Detour signs will be posted, and flaggers will direct traffic during the closure.
The bridge closure may affect drive times. Motorists who travel to and from the VA, should exercise caution, drive slowly, and obey flagger commands and detour signs during the closure.
For more information, contact the city's public works department at 541-492-6730, or email at pwd@cityofroseburg.org.
