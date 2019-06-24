Two hikers from Minnesota were rescued from Mt. Thielsen Saturday after they got lost in heavy snow. But Sheriff's officers say their preparedness saved them.
Kaia Fink, 28, and her 67-year-old father David Fink from St. Louis Park, Mn., were hiking the Pacific Crest Trail and lost track of the trail in the snow. They hiked into an extremely treacherous area near the peak of Mt. Thielsen and found themselves stranded.
The Douglas County Search and Rescue team was notified Friday night about 9 p.m. that SOS signals were being sent from the Mt. Thielsen area. The SAR team was able to get within about 1,500 feet of the hikers but due to the dangerous terrain was unable to get any closer.
A Black Hawk helicopter was deployed from Salem Saturday morning and the National Guard was able to hoist the hikers out and fly them to safety. Neither required medical attention.
Sheriff's officers said the hikers had personal locator devises and were well-prepared to survive the ordeal. The hikers began their journey on the Pacific Crest Trail in Mexico in April.
