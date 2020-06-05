A structure fire Thursday morning in the 900 block of Rolling Hills Road in Green was quickly extinguished by the fire department and contained to one room, according to Douglas County Fire District No. 2.
At 10:19 a.m.Douglas County Fire District No. 2 and Winston-Dillard Fire District were sent to a garage fire and when crews arrived they found flames coming from the bedroom window behind the garage.
All residents, and their three dogs, were able to get out safely before the fire departments arrived. Multiple neighbors called 911.
The majority of the fire was extinguished through the burned out windows. Additional crews entered the home to fully extinguish the fire.
An initial investigation revealed the cause was likely accidental.
The two fire departments responded with three fire engines, and one command unit of 12 people. Douglas County Sheriff's Office, PP&L and Avista assisted.
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 would like to remind everyone to check your smoke alarms and keep all heat sources at least 3 feet away from any combustible items such as paper, furniture, bedding, or curtains.
