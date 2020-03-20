The deadline for school districts to submit grant applications for the Student Investment Account remains unchanged at April 15, according to a recent message sent out by the Oregon Department of Education.
Student Investment Account is one of the three accounts funded by the Student Success Act, which in turn is funded by the Corporate Activity Tax. Student Investment Account applications are developed by each school district to assess the needs of their student body.
As of Friday, Oregon Department of Education has received 45 applications and received and reviewed 326 application to serve on panels.
However, those quality assurance and learning panels are canceled and the department will instead focus on providing tools, guidance and support for district to hold effective virtual school board meetings that allow for public comment and engagement, to meet the requirements in the law.
Applications do not have to be complete, but must be partially complete by April 15. It is possible to submit the grant applications without board approval.
Oregon Department of Education remains firm to the deadline to ensure funding for the 2020-2021 school year, will mobilize support teams to help districts through the required steps.
