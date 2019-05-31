Roseburg, Oakland, Sutherlin and Glide students became certified in welding during the May 22 Umpqua FFA District Shop Skills Career Development event at Glide.
Glide High School's Gabe Hargate, Beau Morrell and Morgan Vincent, Roseburg High School's Gage Hines-Bayliss and Wyatt Bitterman, Sutherlin High School's Bryce Olsen, Gavin Eastwood, and Oakland High School's Conrad Jones and Jarrett Davies were certified by Mike McBride from Airgas.
Cameron Burks and Shane Hagberg helped McBride in conducting official weld tests, which included an 8 inch "T" fillet weld on 3/8-inch thick steel, which had to endure a band test and were cut with a band saw for visual inspection.
Having certifications will help these students get a job and the CTE Programs earn more Pathway funds for students who earn a certification.
"Companies often have Mike come to the job site and certify welders but there is a costly fee," Glide High School teacher Ben Kercher said. "Mike or Airgas did not charge the students for their certification test so future employers also benefit from students already being certified."
The event was sponsored by Airgas, Dixon Steel and Platt Electric.
