There is still time to submit an application, or register to vote, in the 2020 Oregon's Kid Governor race.
The deadline to nominate a candidate is Oct. 25 and classes must be registered to vote by Nov. 1.
Erikka Baldwin of McCornack Elementary School in Eugene was the 2019 Oregon's Kid Governor.
Oregon's Kid Governor is a civics program for fifth graders managed by the Oregon Secretary of State's Office. The program was designed to get children excited about civics through participation.
Information: or.kidgovernor.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.