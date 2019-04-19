The first sun observation program for 2019 has been moved to April 28.
The event will still be offered from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Umpqua Community College's Morgan Observatory.
Come to the observatory and enjoy live views of the sun with the college’s Hydrogen Alpha Telescope. If skies are cloudy, a brief lecture will be given about the sun and solar observing. Observatory seating is limited and parking is available near the Tower Building at UCC. All events are offered without charge.
Information: umpquaastronomers.org or 541-673-1081.
