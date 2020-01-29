sutherlin
Applications for vacant council seat now accepted
The City of Sutherlin is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the council.
Deadline for accepting applications will be on noon, Friday, Feb. 7. Applications are available at www.ci.sutherlin.or.us. Please note the city’s website will be going through a conversion process for a couple of days and may not be available.
Applicants can also email d.harris@ci.sutherlin.or.us or m.masterfield@ci.sutherlin.or.us for a form or one can be picked up at City Hall, 126 E. Central Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.