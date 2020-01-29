sutherlin

Applications for vacant council seat now accepted

The City of Sutherlin is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the council.

Deadline for accepting applications will be on noon, Friday, Feb. 7. Applications are available at www.ci.sutherlin.or.us. Please note the city’s website will be going through a conversion process for a couple of days and may not be available.

Applicants can also email d.harris@ci.sutherlin.or.us or m.masterfield@ci.sutherlin.or.us for a form or one can be picked up at City Hall, 126 E. Central Ave.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Community Reporter

Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review, mother of two and a native of Roseburg. She is an alumni of RHS, UCC and Western Oregon University. Contact her at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.