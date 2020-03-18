Sutherlin School District is holding an emergency school board meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the future of its school bond.
An agenda sent out at 9 a.m. Wednesday notes the discussion will center around a consideration to remove the bond measure.
The school board is expected to take action in the same meeting.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has ordered all K-12 schools closed until at least April 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.