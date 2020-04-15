Sutherlin High School students will be holding an online plant sale, starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday at sutherlinffa.org.
Customers can select their plants online, make a payment and collect their plants at a drive-thru on Friday and Saturday.
The plant sale was originally scheduled to be April 24-25 and May 1-2, but due to the coronavirus pandemic it was moved online. It will still last until May 2.
