A Sutherlin man faces charges in connection with an October attack on his girlfriend while they were camping outside Cascade Community Credit Union on Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard.
Devin Goodman, 21, according to court documents, allegedly attacked his girlfriend Alicia Estrada, 21, of Sutherlin, shortly after midnight on Oct. 11, putting her in a chokehold, biting her on the forehead and threatening her with her own pocket knife, according to the affidavit.
Estrada was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center for her injuries, among which she reported intense head pain more than 90 minutes after the attack.
In subsequent interviews, Goodman reportedly admitted to using drugs that night, but did not recall any details of the incident on Oct. 11. Estrada reportedly asked how she could get the charges dropped as Goodman had been remorseful after the fact.
Goodman had been arrested by Winston police Monday as a result of a judge-ordered warrant from an alleged car theft in August. He already had an outstanding warrant from July in Lane County, also for possessing a stolen vehicle.
Goodman was lodged in Douglas County Jail for the warrants and charges of unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, fourth-degree assault and third-degree theft for the October incident.
