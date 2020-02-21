Sutherlin School District will host four informational meetings about its upcoming bond levy.
The first meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at West Intermediate School.
All meetings take place at 7 p.m. with a meeting at Sutherlin High School on March 11, Sutherlin Middle School on March 18 and East Primary on March 31.
Superintendent Terry Prestianni will be sharing information and there is a possible tour to examine building conditions.
