SUTHERLIN

City seeks applicants to fill vacant council seat

Due to a recent mayoral transition, the City of Sutherlin is currently seeking applicants for a vacant seat on the City Council.

Applicants must have resided within the city limits for at least a year and be a registered voter.

Applications can be found at city hall or ci.sutherlin.or.us. They should be submitted by 5 p.m. Monday, along with a resume and a statement outlining the reasons for seeking the position.

Submit applications to Diane Harris, City Recorder at d.harris@ci.sutherlin.or.us or deliver it to Sutherlin City Hall, 126 E. Central Ave. All applications will be reviewed prior to the August 9, 2021 City Council meeting.

More info: bit.ly/3Brkhpj

Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review, mother of two and a native of Roseburg. She is an alumni of RHS, UCC and Western Oregon University. Contact her at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.

