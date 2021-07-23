SUTHERLIN
City seeks applicants to fill vacant council seat
Due to a recent mayoral transition, the City of Sutherlin is currently seeking applicants for a vacant seat on the City Council.
Applicants must have resided within the city limits for at least a year and be a registered voter.
Applications can be found at city hall or ci.sutherlin.or.us. They should be submitted by 5 p.m. Monday, along with a resume and a statement outlining the reasons for seeking the position.
Submit applications to Diane Harris, City Recorder at d.harris@ci.sutherlin.or.us or deliver it to Sutherlin City Hall, 126 E. Central Ave. All applications will be reviewed prior to the August 9, 2021 City Council meeting.
More info: bit.ly/3Brkhpj
