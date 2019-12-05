Sutherlin High School senior Grace Matteo has been named a semifinalist for the 2020 Coca-Cola Scholars program and is in the running for one of the 150 college scholarships worth $20,000.
Matteo is one of 1,928 semifinalist selected from 93,075 applicants across the country.
She was selected based on her academic excellence, leadership and service.
“We believe that identifying these young leaders throughout the country and encouraging their passion for serving others not only empowers the students, but also lifts up those around them,” Jane Hale Hopkins, President of the Foundation, said in a press release. “The Coca-Cola system is dedicated to giving back to the communities they serve, and the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation is proud to be a part of that commitment.”
Each semifinalist will not complete the second phase of their application, which includes essays, recommendations and transcripts. An independent selection committee will review the applications and select 250 Regional Finalists by the end of January. The scholars will be named in March and come to Atlanta in April for a celebratory banquet and Leadership Development Institute facilitated by alumni.
Coco-Cola Scholars Program is the largest corporate-sponsored, achievement-based scholarship program in the United States, which has provided more than $72 million in scholarships over the course of 32 years.
