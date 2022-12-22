The Oregon Department of Revenue has released a few suggestions to help start preparing for the 2022 tax season.
“Most people don’t think about their taxes until it’s time to fill out their returns,” said Megan Denison, Personal Tax and Compliance Division administrator. “But doing a few simple things in the weeks before tax season can make filling out your return and filing on time less stressful.”
The first suggestion includes checking your account information online. According to the press release, taxpayers can double-check their information at revenueonline.dor.oregon.gov. This secure website allows access to tax accounts at any time.
Next, gather and organize tax records. Preparing everything allows for an easier return, as well as a complete and accurate filing. Record should include:
Forms W-2 from your employer(s)
Forms 1099 from banks, issuing agencies and other payers including unemployment compensation, interest, dividends, stock transactions, distributions from a pension, annuity, retirement plan or other non-employee compensation
Form 1099-K, 1099-MISC, 1099-NEC, W-2 or other income statement, if you worked in the gig economy
Year-end receipts or statements from charitable contributions, day care providers, mortgage companies or property taxes
The press release also suggests choosing a reputable tax return preparer, though it also warns that “taxpayers are responsible for all the information on their return, no matter who prepares it for them.” Visit the Oregon Board of Tax Practitioner’s Licensee lookup at bit.ly/3CjhosL to find a preparer.
When filing electronically, the department suggests using a bank account to speed up tax refunds with direct deposit.
