Three awarded local P.E.O. Sisterhood scholarship Jun 9, 2023 Jun 9, 2023 Updated 13 min ago

Rylee Williamson, Hope K. Bancroft and Avery Aasen have each been awarded a $2,000 scholarship from the Roseburg Chapter BI of the P.E.O. Sisterhood. P.E.O. is a sisterhood whose mission is to support women in all their aspirations.Congratualtions to our scholars.
