Three Roseburg men were hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash about 2:30 p.m. Saturday on Highway 138 East near Twin Lakes Road.
According to the Oregon State Police, the men were riding in a White GMC Sierra pickup traveling eastbound when the truck lost control after hitting a patch of ice on a bridge near the Twin Lakes turnoff.
The driver, Daniel Stevens, 59, was transported via ambulance to CHI Mercy Medical Center, then transported by air ambulance to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield with undisclosed injuries. As of Tuesday morning, Stevens was still in the intensive care unit, but his condition was not disclosed.
Two passengers — Stanley Bowlin, 54, and Nathaniel Stevens, 35 — also were transported by air ambulance, but their respective conditions were unknown as of Tuesday morning.
A spokesperson with OSP said neither speed nor alcohol were considered factors in the crash.
