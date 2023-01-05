Without being given the option to decline, Tom Kress was nominated and approved as the new chair of the Douglas County Commissioners by his colleagues Tim Freeman and Chris Boice.
“I’m looking forward to Commissioner Kress taking over as chair of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners for 2023,” said outgoing Chair, Commissioner Tim Freeman. “He has a great approach to helping the public and I know he will run the board meetings with integrity and efficiency.”
On Wednesday, at the weekly commissioner's meeting, Kress accepted the nomination and moved his nameplate down to the chair position before calling the meeting back to order progressing through the agenda items.
"Commissioner Kress has been a great asset to the Board," said Commissioner Chris Boice. "His very dedicated and hard-working and it is a privilege to work with him. I was honored to nominate and vote for him as the 2023 Board Chair."
“I want to thank my fellow commissioners for their support in trusting me to do this position,” Kress said. “Much like Commissioner Freeman commented in his State of the County Address this morning, I share the same sentiment that 2023 is going to be a great year!”
Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.
