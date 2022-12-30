Transient jailed following alleged forgery incident The News-Review Dec 30, 2022 Dec 30, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GREEN — A transient was jailed Wednesday following an alleged forgery incident by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.A DCSO report said just after 8:30 a.m., dispatch received multiple calls regarding a man who was allegedly trying to pass fake $100 bills at two businesses in the 4600 block of Carnes Road in Green.A deputy arrived and contacted 35-year-old Michael Taylor. The suspect allegedly admitted he was told they were fake at the first business, but went to the second business right after that.Taylor was also allegedly in possession of fentanyl and a small amount of methamphetamine. He was detained without bail for a parole violation and cited for the other charges. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Michael Taylor Transient Criminal Law Crime Social Services Law Forgery Incident Suspect Jail Deputy Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Sutherlin School District is Hiring! Most Popular Controversial leadership change shakes Roseburg Senior Center Oregon’s national park enters into annual pass agreement Aaron Donald Auer One year in, Hastings Village becomes a model to address homelessness Wild Iris offers mobile veterinary services Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News New Oregon Medicaid orthodontic benefit effective Jan. 1 Prioritize human connection in the New Year A break in the clouds College Football Schedule College Basketball Scores
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.