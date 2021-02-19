A Roseburg man reported for trespassing at Sherm's Thunderbird Market held a brief standoff with police before being taken into custody Wednesday.
Police were called to the Northwest Stewart Parkway store at 1 p.m. Wednesday to escort Russell Scott Surkamer, 65, from the store's property. According to a police report, Surkamer had other plans, instead opting to lock himself in his car — a red 1994 Honda Accord — and refusing to engage with officers.
After a nearly hour-long standoff, an officer sprayed pepper spray into the vehicle. Surkamer exited his car and, after a brief struggle with officers, was taken into custody.
Surkamer was lodged in the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of second-degree criminal trespass, resisting arrest, interfering with a police officer and for an outstanding failure to appear warrant.
