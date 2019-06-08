Oakland High School students were awarded scholarships from Altrusa International of Roseburg, Inc.
Kaylee Simonson was presented with a $1,000 scholarship. Simonson will be attending Oregon State University. She plans to obtain her Bachelors degree and then go to OHSU or UCLA to train to be an orthodontist.
Madeline Gibbs was presented with $1,500 scholarship. Gibbs will be attending Oregon State University, where she will explore her interests in pediatric medicine, education, marine biology and music.
