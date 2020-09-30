A Sutherlin man and a Roseburg woman were killed after a motorcycle collided with a sport utility vehicle on Highway 138 West near Dovetail Lane west of Sutherlin on Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Oregon State Police, Sara Myers, 45, of Sutherlin, was driving a Toyota Rav 4 westbound on Highway 138 West when she attempted to turn south onto Dovetail Lane. At that point, the motorcycle, operated by Keith Berry, 34, of Sutherlin, attempted to pass on the left side.
The motorcycle struck the driver's side of the SUV.
Berry and his passenger Kaylla Ritchie, 27, of Roseburg, both sustained fatal injuries in the crash. Myers was transported by ambulance to CHI Mercy Medical Center with serious injuries.
The highway was closed for nearly three hours during the investigation.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Sutherlin Police Department, Sutherlin Fire Department, Umpqua Valley Ambulance and the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted in the investigation.
